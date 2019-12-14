Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Celebrate Mason and Reign Disick's Birthdays with Sweet Tributes

Happy birthday, Mason and Reign!

The Disick brothers celebrated their 10th and 5th birthdays, respectively, on Saturday. The boys’ aunt Kim Kardashian West celebrated their special days with family photos of their nephews.

“Happy Birthday Mason! You are so special and bring such a light into all of our lives! I know it’s annoying all of the other cousins are so much younger but they look up to you so much! Thank you for being the best big cousin for my babies. I can’t believe you were this photo was taken 10 years ago! We all love you so much,” she shared on Instagram as their mom Kourtney Kardashian commented: “Time flies.”

The KKW Beauty mogul also shared a separate post for her nephew Reign. “Happy Birthday Reigny! You are the silliest little kid I know. Thank you for being Saints best friend and always having his back! I love you more than you could ever imagine!!!!” she wrote.

In addition, “Lovey” Kris Jenner posted tributes to her grandsons.

Happy birthday to my precious grandsons Mason and Reign! You are the greatest blessings, and we love you so much. Mason, I can’t believe you are 10 today! You are growing into the funniest, smartest, most loving and amazing little man and I’m so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/Q6FWHUMw4D — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 14, 2019

And Reign, 5 today, and the coolest kid in the world. It brings me so much joy to watch you both grow together as amazing brothers, sons, grandsons and cousins. I love you both to the moon and back. Xo #HappyBirthdayMason #HappyBirthdayReign pic.twitter.com/TcBpUwOWbm — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 14, 2019

Though Mason and Reign share the same birthday, the eldest Disick sibling marked his big day with his own party last year. The entire Kardashian family got together to throw a massive bash with a Fortnite theme that included a light-up dance floor, custom apparel and giant video screens where partygoers played the popular video game.

Dad Scott Disick was not present for the party as he was traveling abroad with girlfriend Sofia Richie.

In addition to the big bash, Kim, Kourtney and Kris also took the kids to Disneyland to celebrate both Mason and Reign’s birthdays.