Happy Birthday Mason and Reign! Kris Jenner, Scott Disick and More Family Members Share Tributes

Happy birthday, Mason and Reign Disick!

Both Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's sons celebrated their birthdays on Monday with loving messages from their family members on social media. Mason turned 11 and Reign marked his 6th birthday.

"Happy birthday to these two beautiful boys of mine who I love so much!! Mason and Reign you are both such a big part of my heart and I’m so very proud of you!!! You bring such joy and happiness to our entire family and we love watching you grow... you are the most amazing grandsons and I love you more than you will ever know.. Lovey ❤️🙏🎄🥰😍 #family #memories #love," proud grandmother Kris Jenner shared on Instagram, along with a series of photos of the boys.

"11 and 6 I’m crying 🥺😭❤️❤️🥳," Kourtney, 41, wrote in the comments section.

Aunts Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian shared a fan-made highlight reel of Keeping Up with the Kardashians moments starring Mason and Reign on their Instagram Stories. "How are you 11 Mase," Khloé, 36, shared.

Over the weekend, Disick, 37, celebrated his sons' birthdays with a gathering at his home. The father of three shared photos on his Instagram Stories, including an image of Reign holding a white snake in his arms. "Happy birthday," Disick wrote.

The Talentless mogul also shared a snapshot of silver balloons that spelled out Mason and Reign's names.

As fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been keeping up with the E! stars over the years, both Mason and Reign's childhoods have been documented since they were born.

Mason's birth was famously filmed for KUWTK and aired during the fourth season of the show. The 2014 birth of Reign was not televised. (The birth of Disick and Kourtney's daughter Penelope was also filmed and aired on the season 7 finale in 2012.)

And in April 2019, Mason, who is the oldest of all the Kardashian-Jenner kids, starred in his first confessional alongside Aunt Khloé and his Dad to celebrate Kourtney's 40th birthday.

KUWTK producers previously called Mason "the biggest ham" of all the kids in the famous family. "Because the crew members have been on the show for years, Mason has a relationship with many of the people on the production team," they said.