A Versace Birthday! See Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason's $3,000 Coat — Gifted by Kris Jenner

Only the best for Kris Jenner‘s first grandchild!

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick‘s oldest child, son Mason Dash, turned 9 on Dec. 14, and recently enjoyed a high-end shopping spree courtesy of his maternal grandmother.

In a Tuesday photo shared to her Instagram Story, Kardashian, 39, showed off her son’s new duds: a black-and-white coat with opulent floral detailing.

“When @krisjenner takes him shopping,” the mother of three wrote on top of the photo.

While the Baroque Print Padded Coat by Versace retails for $3,125 on farfetch.com, Macy’s has a more affordable metallic kids' coat by S. Rothschild that goes for only $38.

Mason Disick in Versace's Baroque Print Padded Coat Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Versace's Baroque Print Padded Coat Farfetch

Mason’s birthday celebrations have been transpiring all week, starting with sweet well-wishes from his family on social media Friday and a Fortnite-themed bash held in his honor on Saturday.

This year’s theme paid homage to the popular video game, and the party featured giant video screens where party-goers could try their hand at being the last one standing, as well as a light-up dance floor, custom apparel and a giant sign spelling out Mason’s name.

When it came time for the birthday boy to blow out the candles on his special cake — which had nods to the game — Kardashian lifted up Mason’s 4-year-old younger brother Reign Aston, who was also born on Dec. 14, to help.

Mason Disick's Fortnite birthday party Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In honor of both of her birthday boys, Kardashian shared a sweet tribute to her sons describing them as “the two coolest boys in the world.”

“I woke up yesterday with my heart so happy that God blessed me with the two coolest boys in the world. Such a bond. Happy Birthday Mason and Reign!” she wrote, alongside shots of the pair soaking up the sun together.

Disick, 35, also shared a sweet message of his own. “Happy birthday my loves! ❤️” wrote the father of three on Friday, alongside a snapshot of the brothers from the back on board a speedboat, which depicted Reign whispering something in Mason’s ear.