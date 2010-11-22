"Friday night Mason ate some peanut butter and had a little allergic reaction to it," Kardashian, 31, wrote on her blog. "He threw up within minutes of tasting it and got hives on his face. I called 911 and the fire department came immediately."

Mason Disick Taken to Hospital with Peanut Allergy

Kourtney Kardashian‘s 11-month-old son Mason Dash was rushed to the hospital after having an allergic reaction to peanut butter – but, says his mom, he’s now “doing fine.”

The responders advised the new mom not to take any risks.

“They suggested that we take him to the hospital, so we did,” she wrote.



“He was in good spirits the whole time and didn’t even know anything was wrong. He even enjoyed riding in the ambulance. He’s such a good boy!!”

And, says the reality star, she now knows that a mother’s instincts are often right.

“I learned such a lesson with this … to always follow my instincts and call 911. Always better safe than sorry.”