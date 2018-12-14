Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick Wish His Sons Reign and Mason a Happy Birthday

Birthday brothers!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s adorable sons Reign Aston and Mason Dash rang in their fourth and ninth birthdays, respectively, on Friday, enjoying joint tributes on social media from grandma Kris Jenner, dad Scott Disick and aunt Kim Kardashian West.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful boys, Mason and Reign! It brings me so much joy to watch you grow,” the KarJenner family matriarch, 63, captioned a photo collage of the boys through the years. “You are the greatest blessings in our lives and I love you so much. Happy birthday ❤️❤️”

Disick, 35, shared a snapshot of his sons from the back on board a speedboat, which depicted Reign whispering something in Mason’s ear. “Happy birthday my loves! ❤️” wrote the father of three.

Kardashian West posted a two-photo slideshow of herself with the birthday boys, writing, “My two nephews born on the same day!!!! Mason & Reign I love you to the moon and back! Watching you grow up has been the best journey ever! Can’t wait to celebrate with you guys!”

Reign and Mason Disick Scott Disick/Instagram; Inset: Getty

The sweet well wishes come almost two weeks after Reign celebrated his big day alongside his little cousin Saint, 3, with a joint Tarzan-themed birthday bash at the home of Kardashian West and husband Kanye West.

Last year, the dynamic duo celebrated with a joint Monster’s Inc. party, but this year, Kardashian West turned her house into Tarzan’s jungle for her son and nephew.

“So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan. And we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party and a jungle in my house,” said the KKW Beauty mogul, 38, as she showed off all of the vegetation throughout her home earlier this month.

In addition to giving fans a glimpse of the pair’s matching cakes, Kardashian West also shared that her husband, 41, had made the boys a limited-edition set of “merch shirts” for the occasion.

Saint West and Reign Disick's birthday party Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Getty Images

Saint West and Reign Disick's birthday party "merch shirts" Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In honor of her nephew Mason’s eighth birthday last year, Khloé Kardashian got her hands on the ultimate balloon art: a near-life-size black-and-red Ferrari, complete with a custom license plate — and headlights!

Kourtney, 39, showed off her son’s birthday surprise on Snapchat, captioning the post, “Oh auntie Koko … “

In 2017, the mother of three celebrated her sons’ joint birthday by taking the boys to — surprise — The Happiest Place on Earth. (It’s no secret that the famous family loves to visit Disneyland.)

Aside from enjoying rides and attractions during their fun-filled day at the park, the birthday boys also got their own individual Mickey Mouse-themed birthday cakes.