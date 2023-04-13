Was Mason Disick at Mom Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding After Not Being Seen in Special?

Fans of the Kardashian family noticed someone missing from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding special.

After the release of the couple's Hulu wedding special Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, viewers took to social media to question why all of the couple's children were featured at the festivities except for the Lemme founder's oldest, son Mason, 13.

Kardashian, 43, is mom to sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 10½, while Barker, 47, is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

Though he did not appear on camera, the teen was at the couple's nuptials in Portofino, Italy, last May, and could even be seen peeking out in one of the photos Kardashian posted from the event on Instagram. The teen is seen in a rose-pink suit in the corner of the photo.

During an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October, the POOSH founder explained that Mason has expressed he's not comfortable with the spotlight.

"He does not like it. He doesn't want any part of it. He's not on social media," Kardashian explained. "He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it."

During a season 2 episode of The Kardashians that aired last spring, Kourtney and Travis enjoyed a family dinner with their kids over at the Poosh founder's house.

"The more kids, the merrier. It's more people to love," the newlywed said in a confessional. "I am really close with Travis' kids, and I love them, and it's a beautiful thing."

"Travis is a really amazing father. It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient," she added. "I think because we've all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."