Kourtney Kardashian's little boy Mason looks adorable in his dark Seven for All Mankind jeans and Venettini loafers. Check him out, plus our look for less.

Look for Less: Mason Disick's Classic Style

Mason Disick is giving both mom Kourtney Kardashian and dad Scott Disick a run for their money in the style department.

During a family trip to N.Y.C. on Oct. 5, the 22-month-old looked oh-so dapper in a classic two tone elbow-patch cardigan, a braided brown belt, 7 For All Mankind‘s Straight Leg Jeans ($69) and Venettini‘s Randy Loafers ($77.50).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To top it all off, the stylish tyke wore a plaid newsboy cap.

Love Mason’s mini metropolitan chic? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $34!

Image zoom

Sweater

Let him kick off the fall season in Gymboree‘s sporty, yet classic Football Sweater ($18). The side neck buttons make it easy to pull on and off.

Image zoom

Jeans

Little boys in crisp denim is one of our fave looks. And Osh Kosh‘s Little Boys Classic Denim ($20) fits the bill with its clean, dark wash.

Image zoom

Shoes

Step up your little guy’s shoe wardrobe with Wee Squeak‘s preppy-style Boys Loafers ($34). Best part: They make a fun squeaking noise with each footstep.

Image zoom

Hat

Keep your tot warm and cozy with Janie and Jack‘s Pinstripe Cap ($15), which is fully lined with soft cotton and comes with a handy chin strap.

Image zoom

Belt

A tailored belt instantly adds polish. Our pick: Levi’s Braided Faux Leather Belt ($10).