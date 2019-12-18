Kourtney Kardashian Says Son Mason, 10, Already Has a Skincare Routine: 'He Loves to Do It'

Mason Disick is taking after his mother’s love of skincare.

While filming her nighttime skincare routine for a recent Harper’s Bazaar video, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she’s making sure her children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — learn about the importance of self-care.

“My mom [Kris Jenner] has always instilled in us self-care and taking care of ourselves,” Kardashian, 40, explained in the clip. “[She] always taught us, from young kids, when you get out of the shower, you put on lotion. She taught us how to shave our legs.”

The mother of three explained that she’s working to pass those lessons from her childhood on to her own kids — including Penelope, who “loves” to give facials, and Mason.

“Mason, even, I just went through a whole skincare routine with him,” she shared. “We started, we did a mask, we did everything, we wrote down all the steps and we put it in his drawer in his bathroom and he loves to do it and feel like he’s taking care of his skin.”

Kardashian continued: “I think that it is an important thing to teach girls and boys, how my mom taught us, to take care of ourselves.”

Mason Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

Over the weekend, Kardashian celebrated Mason and Reign’s birthdays as the Disick brothers marked their 10th and 5th birthdays, respectively, on Saturday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared individual tributes for her children on Instagram. “Life has so much more meaning with this silly, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes,” she wrote for Reign.

“Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever,” she added for Mason. “No one is cooler or sweeter than you.

Kardashian’s ex and proud dad Scott Disick also showered his sons with love on Instagram.

“It’s just me and my best friend. 10 years of the best love ever,” the father of three wrote in his dedication to Mason.

“My little reign maker turns 5 today!” Disick later wrote in honor of Reign.

Though Mason and Reign share the same birthday, the eldest Disick sibling marked his big day with his own party last year. The entire Kardashian family got together to throw a massive bash with a Fortnite theme that included a light-up dance floor, custom apparel and giant video screens where partygoers played the popular video game.