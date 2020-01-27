Maryse Mizanin on How Her Body Has Changed After Having Two Babies in Less Than Two Years

Mike "The Miz" (L) and Maryse Mizanin Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his fellow WWE Superstar wife Maryse certainly have their hands full these days.

The new parents of two welcomed now-4-month-old daughter Madison Jade in September, who joined big sister Monroe Sky. And as the couple’s older daughter doesn’t celebrate her birthday until March, it has been a big adjustment in terms of caring for two kids under 2, all while juggling a big move.

And as any new mom knows, giving yourself time has been an integral component for Maryse, 37. As she told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview ahead of the Miz & Mrs. season 2 premiere of how her body has changed, “I’ve been pregnant twice in two years; when Monroe was 8 months [old], I got pregnant.”

“I was just getting back to feeling like myself physically and looking like the way I used to. And then I got pregnant right away,” she adds. “It just takes time to get back to yourself.”

“It takes nine months to make a baby, it takes nine months to [bounce back]. That’s true — sometimes longer,” Maryse points out. “Everything inside of you needs to go back to normal and it doesn’t just happen overnight. You created a human being, you know? It takes time to get back there.”

The upcoming second season of Miz & Mrs. will chronicle the couple’s move back to Los Angeles from Austin, Texas, after initially relocating to the latter city while Maryse was pregnant with Monroe.

And while Maryse’s mom Marjo was the “breakout star” of the USA Network series’ first season, according to The Miz, his dad “steps up to the plate” this time around — but it’s not always in a helpful way.

“Now you’re like, ‘Oh my God, there’s two of ’em,’ ” says the pro wrestler, 39. “We have two insane parents. My dad and her mom are just absolute insanity. It’s like having four kids.”

The Miz has also learned that his hands-on experiences in parenthood aren’t the same as how his father raised him.

“I found out that my dad never changed my diaper when I was a kid. I go, ‘Dad, can you change Monroe?’ and he goes, ‘I never even changed you!’ ” he tells PEOPLE. “[He said], ‘Your mom did all that stuff.’ I’m like, ‘Oh. My. God. You gotta be kidding me.’ ”

Between diaper changes, The Miz and Maryse have dealt with challenging overnight sessions that saw their daughters on completely opposite snooze schedules until recently.

“For the first few months, I had to walk around [with Madison]. Monroe would go to bed at 8 p.m. I’d have to walk around from 10 p.m. to 5 in the morning,” Maryse recalls, revealing that her baby girl finally “went back to the opposite” schedule at the 3-month mark.

“You do all the things that you know to do, all your little tricks, and none of ’em work. And when you’re really sleep-deprived, you’re like, ‘I don’t know what to do,’ ” The Miz tells PEOPLE. “Last time, we were able to actually rest before giving birth, because you didn’t have to worry about another child. Now you’re worried about another child.”

“During the day, [people] say, ‘Hey, you should sleep because the baby’s sleeping!’ Well, I have another one running around … and when that one’s asleep, the other one’s not asleep!” Maryse says, adding with a laugh, “Sleep deprivation is something very serious. I didn’t think it could kill you, but I think it can.”

Maryse reveals that she’s planning to “get back to being more in the working mode really soon,” but right now, she’s enjoying every moment at home with her daughters — maybe even to a fault.

“I’m with them all day, every day, but I sometimes feel like it’s never enough,” she says. “The mom guilt is really something that not many moms talk about. You leave your house for an hour and you feel guilty about it. That’s something I wasn’t aware of before I was pregnant. I didn’t know women feel like this, and it’s crazy because a lot of my girlfriends tell me, ‘I feel the same way.’ I am basically taking care of my kids the best I can, love them as much as I can, give them everything and can [still] feel like that. It’s honestly very challenging.”

Despite the hard parts of parenthood, at the end of the day, Maryse raves that having two little girls is “like a million puppies combined together” in terms of cuteness level.

“These little girls steal my heart. Whenever Monroe comes up to me and I come home and she [gives me a] hug and kiss and is like ‘Daddy!’, there’s nothing better,” The Miz shares with PEOPLE. “It’s so interesting with a girl and just the dynamic that I never experienced, ’cause I’m an only child. I never had a sister before, so it’s pretty engaging and it’s heartfelt. I really enjoy it. I can’t imagine anything else.”

Season 2 of Miz & Mrs. premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on USA Network.