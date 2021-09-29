Former child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen premiered their first children's capsule collection on Tuesday as part of their luxury brand The Row

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's The Row Unveils First Kids' Line, Which Is Gender Neutral

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are branching out with their high-end fashion brand The Row.

As seen in W Magazine on Tuesday, the former child stars, 35, are unveiling their first capsule collection for children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The line includes lounge pants, crewneck sweaters and belted cardigans, all in luxurious cashmere, in a range of colors from gray to fuchsia, Klein blue and burnt orange.

The sizes range from 2 to 10 years old, with items priced as high as $790.

On The Row's website, the cheapest item in the children's collection is the "Elfie" beanie hat, also in cashmere, which comes with a price tag of $290.

Another standout item in the line is a velvet slip-on shoe, currently available for pre-order and coming in fuchsia, blue and forest green. The footwear costs $390.

"The items have to have a sense of practicality, ease, and comfort," Mary-Kate told W. "We think of this for our main collections, but it's even more important for kids."

The collection is not gendered, which the actresses-turned-designers said was important from the start.

"Kids are the heart of creativity," Ashley explained. "They should be able to pick and choose what they want to wear, no matter what."

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Olsen Walks Red Carpet for First Time in 2 Years in All-Black Ensemble

And the pair made sure to listen closely to their new prospective customers throughout the process of creating the new collection.

"They were very vocal and opinionated about what they liked and didn't like," Mary-Kate said of the children they consulted with while designing. "We loved listening to their free minds."

The Row's children's capsule collection will donate proceeds to charities that support children's health, education and well-being in Los Angeles, New York and London, the magazine added.

The 32-year-old WandaVision actress arrived at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in a white gown with flowing sleeves and a plunging triangular neckline.