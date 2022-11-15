Mary J. Blige Announces Her Debut Children's Picture Book, 'Mary Can!': 'Nothing Is Impossible'

Mary J. Blige is making her children's book debut.

The Grammy and Emmy award-winning entertainer is coming out with a picture book titled Mary Can!, to be released in March 2023 by HarperCollins Publisher.

The book is an inspirational and motivating story about a young girl who proves that anyone can make their dreams come true if they just believe in themselves.

"I want kids to know that there are no limits to what they can accomplish," Blige tells PEOPLE about the book. "My wish is for my nieces and nephews to feel they can achieve anything they imagine. Growing up, I was constantly told that my dreams were too big, too bold, and too far out of reach. I think we need to reinforce that nothing is impossible."

"From start to finish, this book has been my own dream – starting from just the idea, to partnering with Ashleigh Corrin and Harper Collins who helped bring Mary Can! to life, to seeing the final and finished book – I couldn't be more excited to share this with the younger generation," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courtesy of Harper Collins Publishers

Bringing the tale of big dreams to life is Corrin, an Ezra Jack Keats Award-winning illustrator who called the project a "dream to illustrate."

"My hope has always been to contribute to stories of vulnerability and honesty, and Mary has been just that for the many people she has touched with her music and life story," said Corrin in a statement. "She has given herself to generations and now today's youth get to be touched by her courage and strength."

"I want children to feel that they can do anything they set their mind and heart to," she continued. "The story of Mary Can! aligns perfectly with this hope of mine, and I'm just so proud and honored I was able to be a part of this project and serve her positive message in this way."

Mary J. Blige. Will Sterling

Blige's 2022 has already been jam-packed, as she released her fourteenth studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, in February — two days before she delivered a show-stopping performance of 2001 hits "Family Affair" and "No More Drama" at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Ahead of the halftime show, the "Just Fine" singer spoke to PEOPLE about representing women in an otherwise male-dominated performance. "I love the fact that I'm respected by my male peers like that, I've always been. I've never had a problem with any of my male peers," she said at the time. "And I actually have a lot of male fans too."

To preorder Mary Can!, visit hc.com.