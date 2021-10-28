ABC News' Mary Bruce Talks 'Newborn Bubble' with Baby Girl: 'Such a Magical and Maddening Time'

Meet Mary Bruce's new addition!

The ABC News senior White House correspondent welcomed her second baby, daughter Eve, on Thursday, June 24, she reveals exclusively with PEOPLE. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 19 inches long at birth.

"The newborn bubble is such a magical and maddening time full of sweet baby snuggles — and spit-up. I'm just trying to soak up as much of it as possible and feel so fortunate to have this time with her and my family," Bruce tells PEOPLE.

She adds of her new life as a mom of two, "Two kids is definitely an adjustment. It's man-to-man defense in our house now! It took my 3-year-old son a little while to get used to the idea that she's here to stay, and that he has to share mommy and daddy. But now, he's becoming a very sweet, protective big brother and is eager to teach 'Baby Sister' all his tricks."

Left: Credit: Julie Kubal Photography Right: Credit: Julie Kubal Photography

Bruce shares that she went into labor two weeks before her due date.

"It's true what they say, the second baby definitely comes much faster. I had just come home from doing World News Tonight at the White House, put our toddler son to bed, and was about to make dinner and hopefully go to bed early when my water broke," she remembers. "My husband says he just heard me shout out, 'Oh no! Now? I'm not ready!' "

"I wolfed down a sandwich and called my mom, who immediately rushed over and we headed to the hospital. A few short hours later she was here," says Bruce.

When she announced her pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in March, Bruce said it had been "a wild few months," working while pregnant during a pandemic. "We feel so fortunate and grateful that we are healthy and able to grow our family," she added at the time.

The reporter, who also shares a son with her husband, said she was at first "convinced" she was expecting another baby boy but was "absolutely thrilled" upon learning she'd be getting a daughter.

"My son is super excited to be a big brother and to show his sister all his toys," she said. "Recently, he's been telling us all the things he wants to teach her. It's really sweet. We just hope the enthusiasm sticks. He's even offering name suggestions. Though, I hate to break it to him, we're probably not going to name her 'Eric,' after my son's favorite neighbor."

Bruce added that she and her husband "always knew" they wanted another child, and it "just felt like the right time." She explained, "Three years seemed like a good age difference. The end of the campaign was in sight. Plus, let's be honest, in D.C. it's not unheard of to plan pregnancies around election cycles. The post-campaign baby boom is a real thing!"

Compared to her first pregnancy, Bruce said things were "definitely different" this time around.

"I think back to how, with my first, I used to come home and kick my feet up, relax on the couch. I spent weeks planning a nursery. Not this time around," she said. "Now I'm chasing after a busy toddler and the nursery is filled with boxes of old baby clothes. Here's hoping this little girl likes trucks and dinosaurs!"