ABC News’ Mary Bruce Is Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Post-Campaign Baby Boom Is a Real Thing'

The journalist says her 3-year-old son is "super excited to be a big brother and to show his sister all his toys"

Mary Bruce has a new addition in the works!

The ABC News senior White House correspondent is pregnant, expecting her second child, a baby girl, she reveals exclusively in this week's PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's been a wild few months!" says Bruce. "Covering this election, the presidential transition, the insurrection at the Capitol and impeachment, taking on a new role to cover the White House — all while pregnant and in the midst of a pandemic. But we feel so fortunate and grateful that we are healthy and able to grow our family."

Bruce, who also shares a 3-year-old son with her husband, says she was "convinced" she was expecting another baby boy but was "absolutely thrilled" upon learning she'd be getting a daughter.

"My son is super excited to be a big brother and to show his sister all his toys. Recently, he's been telling us all the things he wants to teach her. It's really sweet," says Bruce. "We just hope the enthusiasm sticks. He's even offering name suggestions. Though, I hate to break it to him, we're probably not going to name her 'Eric,' after my son's favorite neighbor."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Mary Bruce Image zoom Credit: Jenny Anderson/ABC

Mary Bruce Image zoom Credit: Jenny Anderson/ABC

Compared to her first pregnancy, Bruce says things are "definitely different" this time around.

"I think back to how, with my first, I used to come home and kick my feet up, relax on the couch. I spent weeks planning a nursery. Not this time around," explains Bruce. "Now I'm chasing after a busy toddler and the nursery is filled with boxes of old baby clothes. Here's hoping this little girl likes trucks and dinosaurs!"

"I feel very fortunate," she adds, "to work with and learn from some truly amazing women and mothers — right now, there are more women covering the White House than ever before. This juggling act isn't easy for any parent. It's great to be surrounded by such an amazing mom squad and support group."

Mary Bruce Image zoom Credit: Jenny Anderson/ABC

She admits she anticipated a "challenge" covering the 2020 Election while in the early weeks of a pregnancy. However, the unprecedented events that followed made things more complicated.

"Never did I imagine I would be spending a full week in a Delaware parking lot with the Biden campaign reporting around the clock on every twist and turn as results came in (all without any coffee!)," she says. "I'm sure the team knew something was up. It's tough to keep this kind of personal news a secret, but luckily it was a busy first trimester."

The journalist says she and her husband "always knew" they wanted another child, and it "just felt like the right time."

"Three years seemed like a good age difference. The end of the campaign was in sight. Plus, let's be honest, in D.C. it's not unheard of to plan pregnancies around election cycles," says Bruce. "The post-campaign baby boom is a real thing!"