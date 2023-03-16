Martina Navratilova's 2 Cancer Diagnoses Put Adoption Plans 'On Hold,' Wife Julia Lemigova Says

Julia Lemigova revealed that she and wife Martina Navratilova have put their adoption plans "on hold."

On the second part of Thursday's Real Housewives of Miami reunion, the reality star, 50, shared that she and Navratilova, 66, are no longer actively trying to adopt another child after the tennis star broke the news in January that she had been diagnosed with stage 1 throat cancer and breast cancer.

"When you're adopting a child, it has to be about the child. And right now it's everything about Martina and for her getting health. We're putting it on hold," Lemigova told her costars and host Andy Cohen.

"We were thinking any moment the agency would call and give us the happy news that we were going to have a baby," she shared.

Cohen was surprised to hear this and asked Lemigova if they were that far along in the adoption process.

"Instead, we are fighting two cancers," Lemigova replied. "Like one is not enough. I'm just waiting for Martina to get better."

"Watching this was so emotional, even the sad moments seem to be so not important," Lemigova said, referring to watching back moments from this season.

"You and Martina have such different interests, it seems," Cohen noted. "Once she recovers, do you see yourself willing to engage in the things she likes to do, like a trip to Aspen?"

"I will, I promise you," Lemigova responded, adding, "I want to thank all of you here for reaching out and for showing your support. Thank you so much, she's going through a very hard time right now."

As seen on this season of RHOM, Lemigova was planning on adopting another child with Navratilova after feeling sad about her daughters Emma, 17, and Victoria, 21, moving out.

Earlier this month, Lemigova opened up to PEOPLE about her wife's cancer diagnoses, explaining, "After your wife is diagnosed with two cancers, it really changes your perspective. We all have to be strong for her. There is no time for sitting around and crying."

Continuing, she said, "I'm a strong believer that when life hits you with a tragedy, no matter how big the tragedy is, you have basically two choices. You submit, or you push back and rebel. And all my life I was, I'm a rebel in a way, and I always push back."

"So this is just one of those huge tragedies that hit our family. And there is no time or space to sit and cry, because that will not help. That will only make things worse."

Lemigova and Navratilova tied the knot in 2014. They're the first same-sex couple ever to appear as full-time cast members on the Real Housewives franchise since it launched in 2006.

The tennis icon was first diagnosed with breast cancer 13 years ago — though she was declared cancer free in 2010. At the time of her initial diagnosis, Navratilova told PEOPLE: "It knocked me on my ass, really. I feel so in control of my life and my body, and then this comes, and it's completely out of my hands."

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock. The third and final installment of the reunion drops March 23.