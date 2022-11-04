Martin Freeman Makes Rare Appearance with His 2 Kids at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere

The actor shares son Joe, 16, and daughter Grace, 14, with ex Amanda Abbington

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on November 4, 2022 02:32 PM
Joe Freeman, Rachel Mariam, Martin Freeman and Grace Freeman attend the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England
Photo: Lia Toby/Getty

Martin Freeman enjoyed a special night out with his kids this week.

The actor, 51, appeared at the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Thursday evening alongside girlfriend Rachel Miriam and his two children, son Joe, 16, and daughter Grace, 14.

Freeman, who shares his kids with ex Amanda Abbington, stepped out in a maroon suit paired with a white shirt and black tie. His daughter looked chic in a black floor-length bodycon dress paired with open-toe heels while son Joe opted for a light gray suit with a polka dot tie.

Miriam looked stylish in a dark green pair of trousers and a blazer, which she paired with a black bustier top and heels.

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Freeman and Abbington split in 2016. The former couple met on the set of the British series Men Only in 2000 and shared 16 years together, including Freeman's rise to fame in the U.K. Office, Love Actually and The Hobbit series.

They also shared the screen in the television movie The Debt in 2003, in the TV show The Robinsons and in the movies Swinging with the Finkels and The All Together.

Suzan Moore/PA Images via Getty

An official synopsis from Marvel states that Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Freeman) as they "fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

The new movie comes two years after Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020 and incorporates the franchise star's loss into the sequel.

Black Panther hits theaters on Nov. 11.

