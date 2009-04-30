Martha Stewart's Baby Shower

A baby shower is a time to gather with close friends and family to celebrate new life, and who better than lifestyle maven and mom Martha Stewart to help make the event memorable, inventive and fun? On Thursday, April 30th, The Martha Stewart Show will feature an audience full of expectant mothers for an hour-long episode packed with must-haves for moms-to-be! First, Access Hollywood’s Nancy O’Dell will join Martha in studio to craft and chat about Full of Life, her new book about pregnancy inspired by the birth of her daughter Ashby Grace. Next, designer Liz Lange will celebrate with a maternity fashion show, and Martha’s own staff of moms will share their personal must-have’s like UPPAbaby Strollers. Viewers will have a chance to win a G-LUXE UPPAbaby stroller of their own – click here for details.