Martha Stewart Shares Rare Photo of Granddaughter Jude Celebrating 12th Birthday with Spa Party

Jude is the older child of Alexis Stewart, Martha's only child

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 01:31 PM
Martha Stewart attends the Hudson River Park Friends 2022 Gala
Martha Stewart. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Martha Stewart is in awe of how her granddaughter is growing up.

The home design maven's granddaughter Jude celebrated her 12th birthday with friends at a spa party that Stewart shared a glimpse of on Instagram Sunday.

"Five beauties getting even more beautiful ! Jude turned twelve this week and had a SPARTY! Get it???" wrote the proud grandma, who seems to have hosted the event.

"Japanese food, spa robes #peressofmadisonavenue and beautiful skin care products from @mariobadescu lots of goodies for nails and toes from clients of PR wonder @alisobridmc They had fun. And didn't sleep a wink !!"

The 81-year-old's daughter Alexis Stewart is mom to daughter Jude and son Truman, who turned 11 the day after his big sister's birthday.

Back in 2020, Martha opened up to PEOPLE about her belief that there's no one perfect way to be a parent.

"I was busy," she said of her own experience raising Alexis. "At the time, Alexis was going to school in Westport, and I was commuting to New York. After I gave up stock-brokering, I started an at-home catering business, which was extremely time-consuming."

"One thing Alexis learned from that was how to cook. She's a phenomenal cook and baker. I tried to involve her in everything, but the minute she could leave home and go to boarding school, she did," she continued. "Our relationship has always been a difficult mother-daughter relationship. Difficult, but she would do anything for me, and I would do anything for her."

