Martha Stewart: My Grandkids Even Like Caviar

"[They have] an extremely sophisticated palate," she says of her grandchildren. "They love good food!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it: Martha Stewart loves her role as grandma!

The domestic diva once again hosted a joint birthday party for granddaughter Jude, 3, and grandson Truman, 2, whose birthdays are two days apart.

“We had a giant party! And it was a Chicka Chicka Boom Boom party. They had 170 people,” she told PEOPLE at the New York Observer redesign party in New York on Tuesday night.

Stewart adds that when it comes to good taste in food, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

One thing missing from their diets, however, is sweets. “They’re not allowed to have sugar or butter so I have to temper my penchant for those things,” she explains.

Naturally, the tots already have a head start on the education front. Stewart reveals that Jude is well on her way to being trilingual.

“The little girl is a genius speaking Spanish and English [and] she’s going into Mandarin now. She’s a linguist,” she says. “And the little boy is very good in Spanish — very fluent!”

But Stewart adds they’re not just brainiacs in training. They also have other skills. “She’s an actor and a dancer and a musician,” she tells PEOPLE. “And he likes trucks. He can identify pretty much any car on the road.”

And as for whether she’s enjoying being a doting grandmother to daughter Alexis‘s children? “Totally, totally, totally!”