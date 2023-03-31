Martha Stewart and Granddaughter Jude, 12, Make Rare Appearance Together at Broadway's 'Life of Pi'

Martha Stewart and the preteen stepped out for the opening night of Life of Pi on Broadway, posing together on the red carpet ahead of the show

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 01:27 PM
Martha Stewart (R) attends the Broadway opening night of "Life Of Pi"
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Martha Stewart treated her granddaughter to an unforgettable night at the theater.

On Thursday, the home design mogul stepped out with 12-year-old granddaughter Jude for the opening night of the new Broadway play Life of Pi.

Stewart, 81, and Jude posed on the red carpet together prior to the show at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, both looking chic for the special night out.

Jude — who is the older child of Alexis Stewart, Martha's only child — wore a black long-sleeve sequin dress with white tights and tall black boots while her grandmother sported a navy sweater over a white collared shirt, black pants and chunky sneakers.

Jude Stewart and Martha Stewart 'Life of Pi' Broadway Opening
John Nacion/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Jude celebrated her 12th birthday with friends at a spa party that Stewart shared a glimpse of on Instagram.

"Five beauties getting even more beautiful ! Jude turned twelve this week and had a SPARTY! Get it???" wrote the proud grandma.

"Japanese food, spa robes #peressofmadisonavenue and beautiful skin care products from @mariobadescu lots of goodies for nails and toes from clients of PR wonder @alisobridmc They had fun. And didn't sleep a wink !!"

The TV personality's daughter Alexis is mom to daughter Jude and son Truman, who turned 11 the day after his big sister's birthday.

