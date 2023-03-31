Martha Stewart and Granddaughter Jude, 12, Make Rare Appearance Together at Broadway's 'Life of Pi'

Martha Stewart treated her granddaughter to an unforgettable night at the theater.

On Thursday, the home design mogul stepped out with 12-year-old granddaughter Jude for the opening night of the new Broadway play Life of Pi.

Stewart, 81, and Jude posed on the red carpet together prior to the show at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, both looking chic for the special night out.

Jude — who is the older child of Alexis Stewart, Martha's only child — wore a black long-sleeve sequin dress with white tights and tall black boots while her grandmother sported a navy sweater over a white collared shirt, black pants and chunky sneakers.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Jude celebrated her 12th birthday with friends at a spa party that Stewart shared a glimpse of on Instagram.

"Five beauties getting even more beautiful ! Jude turned twelve this week and had a SPARTY! Get it???" wrote the proud grandma.

"Japanese food, spa robes #peressofmadisonavenue and beautiful skin care products from @mariobadescu lots of goodies for nails and toes from clients of PR wonder @alisobridmc They had fun. And didn't sleep a wink !!"

The TV personality's daughter Alexis is mom to daughter Jude and son Truman, who turned 11 the day after his big sister's birthday.