Model Martha Hunt Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Emery, with Fiancé Jason McDonald

Martha Hunt is a mom!

The model, 32, welcomed her first child, a daughter named Emery, with fiancé Jason McDonald, on Saturday, Nov. 6, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Hunt shared the exciting news alongside a black-and-white photo of her smiling and holding her newborn baby in her hospital bed.

"On the morning of November 6th, we welcomed our daughter Emery into the world. 🤍," Hunt captioned the photo.

Hunt first revealed that she and McDonald were expecting their first child together in June. She announced the news with an Instagram photo, which shows her wearing a green bikini that exposed her baby bump.

"Full heart 🙏 growing belly 🕊🌱," she captioned the post, where she also tagged McDonald, who is a photographer.

In September, Hunt shared during an interview with E! News that she and McDonald were expecting a baby girl.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Hunt kept fans clued in on her pregnancy journey, posting shots of her baby bump and her enviable maternity fashion. In August, she posted a collection of looks from her pregnancy, captioning the photos, "bump girl summer🌻."