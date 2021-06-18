Model Martha Hunt Announces She's Pregnant with Her First Child - and Shows Off Her 'Growing Belly!'

Martha Hunt is going to be a mom!

The model, 32, announced that she is pregnant with her first child on Friday, sharing a pair of photos showing off her baby bump in a bandeau-style bikini.

"Full heart 🙏 growing belly 🕊🌱," she captioned the Instagram post.

Hunt tagged her fiancé, photographer Jason McDonald, in the photo, taken in a pool.

Fellow models - including fellow Victoria's Secret runway regulars like Sara Sampaio, Lais Ribeiro, Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes - flocked to the comments section to share their well wishes.

Hunt announced her engagement news on Instagram in January 2020.

"i have a secret…" she wrote alongside a trio of photos. One showed off her new engagement ring, while the other two featured her and McDonald snuggling up to one another. She tagged the post in Harbour Island, Bahamas.

While Hunt has not spoken much about her relationship with McDonald, the pair reportedly met on a photo shoot in 2015, and the photographer is regularly featured in her social media posts.

Although the couple had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "this is going to make us stronger," Hunt told PEOPLE last year. She jokingly added, "If we can spend this amount of time around each other [we] can survive anything."