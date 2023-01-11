'Married to Real Estate' 's Egypt Sherrod Gets Emotional as Daughter Harper Starts Preschool: Watch

Egypt Sherrod is getting emotional about a big milestone for her little girl.

The star of HGTV's Married to Real Estate and husband Mike Jackson are feeling bittersweet emotions as daughter Harper Skye, 4 next month, starts preschool in an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE.

Jackson, also known as DJ Fadel, can be seen hyping up his little girl in the sweet clip, where he has her repeat after him as they read off a board celebrating the milestone.

Repeating after her dad, the preschooler proudly says, "I am Harper the amazing!"

In a confessional, Jackson notes that Harper was a little "hesitant" for the big day as Sherrod, 46, remarks on how fast time flies.

"It's a happy moment, but it's kind of bittersweet because all of the sudden she goes to school and then she's getting married."

"You see, now you're moving too fast," Jackson laughs, urging his wife to "slow down."

The family — which also includes daughter Kendall, 11, and Jackson's older daughter Simone, 21 — then poses together for a selfie as they get ready to drop Harper off.

"Oh my gosh, I feel like we just did this for Kendall," the mom of two wistfully notes after the photo.

In her confessional, Sherrod admits it feels like it's "all moving way too fast."

"We can't show any sign of being sad, no side of anything but happy faces because this is a big benchmark for her. Mommy's just struggling on the inside," she adds.

Last season, Sherrod got emotional before redecorating her youngest daughter's bedroom, tearing up at this being her last child while talking to her friend Andre.

"This is it. This is why it's so hard for me," she said while shedding tears about her daughter Harper moving from a crib to a bed.

"I just brought her home, do you know what I mean? And Kendall used to sleep in this crib. I was so excited that Harper could take her old bedroom set," she continued. "I'm just having a really hard time right now."

Married to Real Estate's new season premieres Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and will also be available to stream on discovery+.