Married at First Sight's Sam Role Reveals She's Secretly Married Months After Welcoming Daughter

Married at First Sight‘s Sam Role is a married woman — again!

Four months after welcoming a daughter, Isabella Myra Wise, with Chris Wise, the reality TV alum tells PEOPLE exclusively the new parents secretly wed before she gave birth.

“Chris and I are thrilled to finally share that we are married! We got married before we had Isabelle — on April 20, 2018 to be exact — and wanted to keep that to ourselves for as long as possible,” says Role.

Sam Role and Chris Wise Courtesy Sam Role

“My first marriage was so public — we wanted to keep this one private and sacred for as long as possible. Probably my best-kept secret yet,” she adds.

The happy wedding news is especially sweet for Role, who is also starring in the new digital series Love at First Baby (produced by Kinetic Content, the masterminds behind MAFS).

After the consultant and her MAFS husband Neil Bowlus failed to find happily ever after together, Role decided she wanted to have a baby on her own and turned to artificial insemination.

Isabella Courtesy Sam Role

“It’s always been my dream to have a husband and start a family. I’ve done some pretty extreme things to make that happen,” Role — who struggles with endometriosis — says in the first of six self-shot episodes that document her journey to motherhood. “I really do have an urgency to go ahead and begin the process.”

Last September, Role gave birth to Isabella with Wise by her side. “It’s been a long few days, but we are finally home with our sweet girl,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “She is healthy and very happy! And we are the luckiest to have her as ours.”

In the digital series (Bowlus and MAFS alum Jamie Otis make cameos), Role reveals if Isabella is the happy result of artificial insemination or Wise’s biological daughter.