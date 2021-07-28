MAFS's Jessica Studer Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Austin Hurd: 'Super Excited'

"We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met," Married at First Sight star Jessica Studer tells PEOPLE

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are ready for parenthood!

The Married at First Sight season 10 stars are currently expecting their first baby together, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE. The couple will celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary next month.

"Austin and I are super excited about this new adventure of parenthood! We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met but wanted to wait for the time to be right," says Studer.

"Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be. I know Austin is going to be a great dad, and I can't wait for November 2021 to meet baby H," the mom-to-be adds.

Studer and Hurd are already dog parents to a "spunky little guy" named Rex, whom she explained in an Instagram tribute "brought so much energy to our household since we got him as a rescue" and said they are "still learning a lot about him."

Reflecting on their whirlwind marriage and purchasing their first house together, Studer wrote in March, "It's crazy to think that only a year and a half ago we met and married as strangers, moved to two apartments, got a dog, Austin changed his job, I moved up in my career, and now we're homeowners!"

"A lot has changed in a short amount of time," she added at the time, "can't wait for what another year will bring!"

On MAFS: Couple's Cam, the couple has discussed when the right time would be to start a family. Austin said at one point, "I just want to make sure we're 100 percent ready because it's just such a big, life-changing decision. I don't want to rush into it even though we rushed into marriage."