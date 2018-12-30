Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Shares First Picture of Her Baby Bump 8 Weeks into Pregnancy

Jamie Otis is debuting her growing baby bump.
The Married at First Sight star, 32, shared the first photo of her bump ovia Instagram on Saturday, marking the first time she has shown off her bare belly since announcing her pregnancy with her husband Doug Hehner, 33, on Christmas Day.
“First baby bump pic,” Otis captioned the picture. “8 weeks yesterday!! We are so excited to be growing our family!!”
According to Otis’ hashtags and a graphic she used to decorate the photo, her baby is currently the “size of a raspberry.”
On Dec. 25, Otis and Hehner announced on their podcast, Hot Marriage Cool Parents, that they are expecting another baby. “We’re expanding the family. Jamie and Doug are now pregnant, and we’re going to be parents of two,” Hehner said.
The couple already share 16-month-old daughter Henley Grace.
“Henley’s going to be a big sister. Something we’ve been trying for a while has finally come to fruition, and I can’t wait to meet our little baby boy,” the father-to-be continued, before Otis said, “Yeah, you hope it’s a boy.”
Describing her pregnancy, Otis said she has been feeling “nauseous” and can “barely keep her eyes open.”
Though Hehner said he hopes their baby on the way is a boy, Otis said she’s hoping for a girl. “I want Gracie to have a sister,” she said before her husband added, “The way I’m feeling it’s going to be a boy.”
In April, the couple shared on Instagram that they were ready to start trying for another baby.
“Officially trying for baby number✌🏼!!!🤰🏼” Otis captioned a family picture of herself, Hehner and their daughter.
Otis explained that the couple wasn’t able to have sex since Otis gave birth to Henley in August 2017 and that they’re now back to trying again.
“This is TMI, but *it* hurt so bad that it wasn’t even physically possible to do *it,*” Otis said. “But we have finally been able to be intimate!!! …it’s only taken 8 months for *it* to stop hurting. (This is the kinda stuff no one talks about so I had no idea how bad it’d be!!) …But we’re finally working on makin’ Gracie a little sibling to play with.”
The pair welcomed their daughter in August 2017 after losing their son — whom the couple named Johnathan Edward — four months into Otis’ pregnancy in the summer of 2016.
Otis and Hehner were matched on the reality TV show Married at First Sight in 2014. The two got married on the show and began to fall in love months later. One year later, they renewed their vows to make it even more official.
“Our journey began a year ago when we said ‘I do’ as strangers at the altar,” Jamie said to Doug, reading her vows aloud. “What I didn’t know then was that I just met the most amazing, kind, patient and handsome man.”