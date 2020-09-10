"Less than two years ago we met for the first time at the altar and now we are expanding our family!" Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie tell PEOPLE

MAFS' Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie Expecting First Child: 'Blessed to Begin This New Chapter'

Another Married at First Sight baby is on the way!

Season 9 alums (and Couples Cam stars) Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are expecting their first child together, the couple reveal exclusively to PEOPLE.

In their sweet announcement photos, McNeill and Okotie hold up a sign that reads, "Okotie Party of 3."

"We're excited to announce that we are expecting our first child!" they tell PEOPLE. "It's surreal to think that less than two years ago we met for the first time at the altar and now we are expanding our family!"

"We are blessed to begin this new chapter and can't wait to meet our little bundle of joy," add the parents-to-be.

Image zoom Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie's pregnancy announcement Charmaine Wiley

McNeill and Okotie tied the knot during MAFS' ninth season, meeting for the first time at the altar on their wedding day: March 21, 2019.

"One year ago today ... we took a leap of faith with family and friends all around us and now we're celebrating our first anniversary! Who would've thought?!" Okotie captioned a series of shots from their big day this past March. "It's been an amazing first year and looking forward to the next 100 years 😏."

"Love you @deonna.mcneill 😘😘😘! Thank you to everyone who have supported us throughout our journey!" he added. "All of the love and blessings we receive truly do mean a lot to us and we don't take it for granted!"

"Happy 1 year anniversary to my love!!" McNeill wrote alongside a similar post. "I can't believe that this was the day we met and said 'I do'. This was such an amazing day and as I think back over the last year, it has been full of so many blessings! I can't wait to celebrate many, many more with you! Love you Hubbs!"

RELATED VIDEO: Married at First Sight Season 11 Cast Revealed: Meet the 5 New Couples

Okotie and McNeill are the latest Couples Cam pair to announce their pregnancy. In late July, season 5's Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta revealed they are expecting their second child to join 19-month-old daughter Mila Rose.

"We are so blessed and lucky to be able to announce that we are able to grow our family by one more," Bergman told PEOPLE of their exciting news, adding that their 18-month-old daughter Olivia Nicole "has changed our lives in so many positive ways and we can't wait to be able to give her a sibling."