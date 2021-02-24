The Married at First Sight season 9 alums are currently expecting their first child

MAFS's Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way: 'Beyond Blessed'

A baby boy!

Married at First Sight season 9 alums Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie announced the sex of their baby on the way, excitedly sharing that they'll soon have a son.

"We're blessed and overjoyed to be welcoming a baby boy into the world and the third little boy into the MAFS family," the soon-to-be parents say in a statement.

On Instagram Wednesday, Okotie shared an image from a photoshoot (with Dani Keane Photography and stylist Sierra Teasley) in which he sweetly kisses McNeill on the head while cradling her baby bump.

"The wait is FINALLY OVER! We're having a BOY! He'll be here any day now (feels like Deonna has been pregnant forever... and she agrees 😂)," he wrote in the caption. "Beyond blessed to be getting ready to welcome our son into the world. 🙏🏾🙌🏾"

McNeill and Okotie announced their pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE back in September. "We're excited to announce that we are expecting our first child!" they said at the time. "It's surreal to think that less than two years ago we met for the first time at the altar and now we are expanding our family!"

"We are blessed to begin this new chapter and can't wait to meet our little bundle of joy," added the couple, who tied the knot during MAFS' ninth season, meeting for the first time at the altar on their wedding day, March 21, 2019.

Speaking with E! News recently, McNeill and Okotie opened up about what kind of parents they think they'll be.

"I think Greg is going to be a great dad on an account of how he takes care of those around him. He's very caring, has a huge heart and he really puts it out there on his sleeve," said McNeill, as Okotie added, "Deonna is very nurturing. She's been a mother to everybody in her life — me included."