The Married at First Sight season 9 alums tied the knot in March 2019

Family of Three! MAFS's Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie Welcome Son Declan: 'Blessed and Excited'

Devoted parents at first sight!

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie, Married at First Sight season 9 alums, welcomed their first child, son Declan Okotie, at 8:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, their rep confirms to PEOPLE. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz., at birth.

"We are so blessed and excited to welcome our baby boy, Declan, into the world. We're all healthy and doing well, just happy to be home as a family of three!" the couple tells PEOPLE in a statement.

McNeill and Okotie revealed their happy pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in September. "We're excited to announce that we are expecting our first child!" they said at the time. "It's surreal to think that less than two years ago we met for the first time at the altar and now we are expanding our family!"

"We are blessed to begin this new chapter and can't wait to meet our little bundle of joy," added the couple, who tied the knot during MAFS' ninth season, meeting for the first time at the altar on their wedding day, March 21, 2019.

Speaking with E! News last month, McNeill and Okotie opened up about what kind of parents they think they'll be to their baby boy.

"I think Greg is going to be a great dad on an account of how he takes care of those around him. He's very caring, has a huge heart and he really puts it out there on his sleeve," said McNeill, as Okotie added, "Deonna is very nurturing. She's been a mother to everybody in her life — me included."

E! News was first to report the birth.