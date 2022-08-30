'MAFS' Stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Reveal Sex of First Baby: 'Excited and Blessed'

Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are excited about their growing family.

The couple, who met and wed during season 12 of the reality show, will welcome a baby girl, as revealed in photos from their "gender reveal" party shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Myles and Morales are elated in the photos, which show them setting off cannons to reveal pink smoke and confetti.

"A sweet Baby Girl!!! We're so excited and blessed," Myles tells PEOPLE. "I 100% see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger!"

The soon-to-be mom says she's looking forward to starting a new chapter and building their family together.

"I'm still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I'm thrilled to take on this new role!" she says. "I believe we'll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system."

Morales shares that he has "never [been] 'Team boy or girl' " throughout the pregnancy, noting, "All I want is a healthy baby."

"Ever since finding out that I will be a father, it has been a roller coaster of emotions," he says. "I will say that it's exciting to know the gender!"

As Myles imagined, Morales is excited to be a girl dad. "I can see the tea parties, and Daddy's girl vibes running through my head."

Looking ahead to labor and delivery, Morales is "praying for a smooth delivery, and safe recovery for my wife."

"I am so blessed and just pray the process goes smoothly for Briana and baby girl," he adds. "I am so thrilled for the arrival of my baby girl!!!"

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales. Lifetime

A rep for the couple confirmed the exciting news of their pregnancy to PEOPLE last month.

"I'm beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy!" Myles told PEOPLE at the time. "The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I'm scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the 'what ifs' due to health issues, I'm overly excited to bring new life into the world."

Myles said she also "can't wait" to see her husband take on the role of being a dad.

"I just know this baby will be the highlight of his life! We've been waiting on this moment and it's finally in sight!" she added.

Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Lifetime.