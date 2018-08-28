Married at First Sight Baby! Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Expecting First Child

The Married at First Sight family continues to grow.

Season five alums Ashley Petta, 32, and Anthony D’Amico, 35 — who met for the first time on their wedding day on Lifetime’s hit reality show (produced by Kinetic Content) — are expecting their first child together, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“We are so excited to finally be able to share this exciting news with everyone. We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together,” says the couple in a statement.

“We are over the moon and cannot wait to welcome our child into the world in the new year,” they continue. “We can’t wait for this next journey in our lives to begin.”

A sales a marketing professional, D’Amico grew up in Detroit in a traditional Italian family before moving to Chicago and fell for Petta, a restaurant manager whose last serious relationship ended after her boyfriend was unwilling to commit or start a family with her.

Though they initially fought over when to start having a family on the show, Petta and D’Amico eventually landed on the same page and decided to start trying for a baby a year into their marriage.

“I’m very confident that I will be a great mother,” Petta previously wrote in a blog for PEOPLE. Added her husband: “I completely agree on starting to try in a year!”

