Married at First Sight Alums Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta Expecting Second Child

Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta are growing their family.

The Married at First Sight alums are expecting their second child four years after meeting and marrying on the reality show, the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively.

"We are pregnant! Thirteen weeks and two days to be exact. I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here," the mom-to-be, who welcomed daughter Mila Rose in January 2019 with D'Amico, tells PEOPLE.

"I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy, but unfortunately that has not been the case. I've been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding over the last 10 days. Several ultrasounds all check out and baby looks good."

"There has been no explanation for the bleeding or any idea when it might stop. From what I am told, some women just bleed and everything turns out fine," Petta adds. "We are moving forward cautiously optimistic."

While Petta admits she would have normally kept the pregnancy private until she was further along, during Thursday night's episode of Couples Cam, the expectant reality star can be seen sharing the news with her husband.

"It feels very weird for me to be announcing this pregnancy at a time of such uncertainty. Typically, I keep these kind of things to myself because that is just the type of person that I am, but on tonight's episode of Couples Cam you will see me share with Anthony the news that I am pregnant," she shares.

"We filmed this segment about 8 weeks ago and at that time I was nervous, but everything was good.," Petta explains. "I'm sharing all of this because it is too hard for me just to pretend everything is great and I figured it would be even more weird if I didn't say anything at all. We are trying to stay positive and I will keep you all posted. Prayers are welcome."

"We've been struggling with this for a while, but I'm very happy to announce that we are pregnant again! This pregnancy goes to show that no path to pregnancy is the same," D'Amico tells PEOPLE. "I feel like with Mila once we started trying we were almost instantly pregnant. This time around it took us a year."

The soon-to-be dad of two is looking forward to watching his children together — and is placing his bets on the couple's baby on the way being a boy.

"Mila is going to be such a great big sister! I can tell by the way she plays with her baby dolls that she will be very loving and caring," he says. "I hope this pregnancy mirrors closely to last time; I felt like Ashley had mildish pregnancy symptoms."

Adds D'Amico, "The big question now is boy or girl? Being a dad, either sex would be fine, but I think this time around a boy would be great to mix things up a bit. If we had another girl, I would be fine with that too. I can't wait to meet out little bundle of joy! Daddy loves you already!"

In honor of their third wedding anniversary last year, D'Amico looked back at the unconventional beginnings of his relationship with Petta.

"Three years ago today I was getting home from a work trip, only hours before my groomsman arrived to Chicago. In 8 very short hours, I'd be marrying a stranger," he wrote on Twitter.

He continued, calling their pairing "a leap of faith that I could have never imagined to turn out like it did."