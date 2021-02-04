Married at First Sight Alums Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta Welcome Daughter Vaeda Marie

Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta just met their new girl!

The Married at First Sight alums welcomed their second child together, daughter Vaeda Marie D'Amico, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 11:11 a.m., the couple reveal exclusively with PEOPLE. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., and measured 19 inches in length. D'Amico and Petta are also parents to daughter Mila Rose, 2.

"Ashley and I are beyond excited to announce the birth of the newest member of our family, our daughter Vaeda Marie," says D'Amico, adding that the newborn arrived with "a full head of hair." "She's how I though Mila's hair was going to be."

"This pregnancy was not easy on me and the birth was even harder, but meeting the new addition to our family made it all worth it!" says Petta. "It was definitely love at first sight. We can't wait to get her home and introduce her to big sister."

Back in July, the couple announced they were expecting, four years after meeting and marrying on the reality show. "I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here," Petta told PEOPLE then.

"I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy, but unfortunately that has not been the case," she added at the time. "I've been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding over the last 10 days. Several ultrasounds all check out and baby looks good."

"There has been no explanation for the bleeding or any idea when it might stop. From what I am told, some women just bleed and everything turns out fine," Petta added. "We are moving forward cautiously optimistic."

The Couples Cam star explained that it felt "very weird" to announce the pregnancy so early: "Typically, I keep these kind of things to myself because that is just the type of person that I am. ... I'm sharing all of this because it is too hard for me just to pretend everything is great and I figured it would be even more weird if I didn't say anything at all."

Said D'Amico, "This pregnancy goes to show that no path to pregnancy is the same. I feel like with Mila once we started trying we were almost instantly pregnant. This time around it took us a year."

As they awaited their bundle of joy, D'Amico said he was looking forward to seeing their firstborn as an older sibling. "Mila is going to be such a great big sister! I can tell by the way she plays with her baby dolls that she will be very loving and caring," he said.