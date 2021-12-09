Marques and Miya Houston, who tied the knot in August 2020, kept their pregnancy quiet until the birth of their daughter, Zara

Sister Sister's Marques Houston and Wife Miya Welcome First Baby, Daughter Zara: 'Daddy Loves You'

Marques Houston is a dad!

The former Sister, Sister star, 40, revealed on social media that he welcomed his first child, a daughter named Zara, with wife Miya Houston. On Wednesday, he shared a series of his new family photos as the three dress in matching Gucci outfits.

The sweet snaps feature the actor giving his newborn baby girl a kiss on the cheek as well as other snaps of Zara holding his finger and the proud parents cuddling her.

"Welcome to the world baby Zara. Daddy loves you 😘 And to my baby mama @iammiyahouston I love you 😘 ❤️," he writes.

"My heart ❤️," Miya commented on the photos.

Later on his Instagram Story, Marques shared another snap of his smiling baby girl, writing, "When daddy sings to her she smiles."

Miya also made a separate post about Zara on Wednesday, sharing a photo of her and Marques smiling as she holds their daughter in the air. "Thank you Jehovah! 🙏🏽" she wrote before adding on her Instagram Story that she's "so obsessed with my daughter."

In another Instagram post, the actor raved about his wife, whom he called his "rock" throughout her pregnancy.

"Beauty in rare form. A child is such a blessing from Jehovah. A woman's body is such an amazing creation to be able to carry a full human," he wrote alongside a photo of Miya from her pregnancy. "I love you Miya, my wife, my rock, my baby mama 🥰 to watch you carry our child was nothing short of a miracle! Thank you Jehovah for our blessing! #Zara #HappilyMarried #ImaDaddyNow #MommyMiya #GirlDad"

The couple chose to keep their pregnancy quiet until Zara's birth, similar to their ultra-private wedding ceremony last year.

Marques and Miya got married in August 2020, exchanging vows at the Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California with a small guest list due to the coronavirus.

Of the big day, Marques told PEOPLE: "I was so nervous that I was actually shaking, but everything felt perfect when I saw Miya walk down the aisle. I told her I wasn't going to cry, but I couldn't hold it in. I cried like a baby."

Miya also said she was "ecstatic" and "also nervous."

"I just wanted everything to go perfect and it did. I cried too as soon as I saw him," she added at the time.

The pair got engaged in March 2019 after five months of dating.

"She said 'YES,'" the producer captioned a photo of the couple's fingers intertwined — showing off Miya's's 5-carat cushion cut diamond engagement ring.

He told PEOPLE that he met Miya in 2018 at a "Jehovah's Witness convention" and they were introduced through the actor's manager, Chris Stokes, and his daughter. He has since defended his relationship with her due to concerns about their nearly 20-year age difference.

"With all that's going on in the world, my love life shouldn't be a topic," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "But since it is let me just give y'all the facts so you don't have to 'allegedly' believe or create rumors."