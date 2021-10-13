Marla Sokoloff Expecting Third Daughter with Husband Alec Puro: 'Baby Girl Coming Early 2022'

Marla Sokoloff and husband Alec Puro are already parents to daughters Elliotte Anne, 9, and Olive Mae, 6

Marla Sokoloff is going to be a girl mom — again!

The Full House star, 40, is pregnant and expecting her third baby, another daughter, with husband Alec Puro, her rep reveals exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple is already parents to daughters Elliotte Anne, 9, and Olive Mae, 6.

"2021 gave us the surprise of our lives… baby girl coming early 2022," Sokoloff tells PEOPLE. "After losing my dad at the beginning of the year, this truly feels like an extra special gift that he sent to me."

The soon-to-be mom of three adds that her two daughters are "so excited" to welcome the new addition to the family.

"They are going to be the most amazing big sisters," says Sokoloff.

The Sugar & Spice actress recently celebrated her two little girls on National Daughter's Day last month with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"E & O. My heart. 💗💗#nationaldaughtersday#girlmom," Sokoloff wrote alongside a carousel of photos of her young girls.

She also expressed her excitement for her kids to head back to school this year by posting a series of sibling shots to Instagram from Elliotte and Olive's first day of class.

"1st & 4th, be still my heart! ❤️ Couldn't deal with a sign this year because I'm a happily retired homeschool teacher," she captioned the adorable snaps.