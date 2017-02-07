"We didn't do a party for her last year, so we wanted to make this one extra special," Marla Sokoloff tells PEOPLE of older daughter Elliotte's big day

Marla Sokoloff‘s little girl is growing up!

The Full House and The Practice alum spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about her older daughter Elliotte Anne‘s big birthday celebration, which was held on Saturday at The Coop in Studio City, California — and had a very special theme, requested by the girl of the hour herself.

“Elliotte desperately wanted a sleepover for her 5th birthday. Obviously, with her being five, that wasn’t going to happen,” Sokoloff, 36, tells PEOPLE.

“So, I decided to host a ‘mock’ slumber party for her and her girlfriends: a sleepover vibe without the terrified children waking my husband and me up in the middle of the night to go home.”

She adds, “Five is a big birthday. We didn’t do a party for her last year, so we wanted to make this one extra special.”

Twenty of Elliotte’s closest girl friends and family members — including little sis Olive Mae, 22 months — showed up in pajamas to participate in the Slumber Party Confetti bash.

The girls noshed on snacks from a custom cereal bar — “My proud Pinterest moment,” says Sokoloff — enjoyed manicures and watched Moana, which Elliotte is a huge fan of.

Polkatots provided the dessert spread, which included both a slumber-themed cupcake pull-apart cake and equally beautiful and delicious two-tiered cake, complete with sprinkles, pearled accents and a huge pink bow on top.

And of course, Elliotte’s pals didn’t leave the party empty-handed. Sokoloff tapped Mabel’s Labels, paint-your-own owl banks and BFF pillowcases from Stephen Joseph, as well as a fabric pen for decorating the pillowcase.

While the party — which included lots of gifts for Elliotte (her favorite being anything Moana- or Elena of Avalor-related) — was a smashing success, Sokoloff admits she, naturally, has mixed feelings when her daughters celebrate another year of life.

“I am always equal parts sad and overjoyed on my children’s birthdays,” the mother of two says. “I am happy for them, but seriously, slow down with the growing! I can’t take it.”