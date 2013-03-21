Marla Sokoloff's Blog: Elliotte Anne's Numero Uno ... and Baby No. 2?

Now that Elliotte has reached the ripe old age of one, everywhere I go people seem to ask me, "So ... when are you going to have another one?"

Alec and me with the birthday girl – Frances Iacuzzi

You guys … I have a 1-year-old. A 1-year-old who is walking and saying words. Mama, Dada, hi, dog, bubbles, cheese, ball, more and — my personal favorite — NO. She is suddenly a little person walking around my house and torturing poor Coco Puro. Dog! Dog! Dog!

She’s no longer the little baby that I once held in my arms for hours. Oh no, this girl is constantly on the move and all she wants to play with are non-toy items like car keys and cell phones.

I know I talk about this a lot, but I truly can’t believe how fast this has flown by. Not just my little lady’s life, but starting from the moment I found out I was pregnant — it feels like minutes have passed. As new parents, people constantly tell you to “enjoy every second — it goes by fast.”

You don’t really know the magnitude of this statement until you are staring at a kid whom you swore was just a newborn. Seriously … don’t blink.

For Elliotte’s big day, we rallied our families and some of her friends from Mommy & Me and gathered at her very favorite place, Pint Size Kids in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Pint Size Kids is some serious good times for wee ones because there are so many fun things for them to do and play with! The parents munched on tacos while the kids played and Elliotte was certainly the belle of her birthday ball.

I was really hoping for the quintessential smash cake moment where my birthday girl was covered in her first taste of sugar … but alas, just a simple sampling of frosting proved to be enough for her. All in all, the day was absolutely perfect and filled with many emotions as you can imagine!

Cake! – Frances Iacuzzi

Another one what?

Like another BABY?

Already?!

Holy moly.

My life is now just beginning to feel like I have some sort of handle on this mom thing. Work is something I’m finally ready to take head-on and the word “career” is becoming a priority again. That venture is scary in and of itself!

To be completely honest, I go back and forth on when the right time is to have another one. One year into motherhood feels a little premature for me personally, but I also understand the women who want to do it again in a faster fashion.

Maybe I’m alone in saying this and/or feeling this way, but it took a solid year to really be me again. Don’t get me wrong, my exhaustion level is still pretty high, and it took some getting used to the fact that sleeping in is a part of my past. My new lunch hour has replaced my old breakfast hour.

There is also this overwhelming feeling that I’m just not ready to share my time with Elliotte yet. I love our morning, noon and nights together and the thought of having to divide up any of my time with her makes me feel very conflicted. I guess that’s the unavoidable mommy guilt we often hear about.

Hard to believe she’s 1 – Frances Iacuzzi

Obviously Alec and I want to have another child and talk about adding to our family all of the time, I just think I maybe need another birthday to pass before we start the real-deal discussion. Plus, the thought of revisiting swollen feet and 50 pregnancy pounds doesn’t sound so appealing to me just yet!

I thought it would be fun to open up the discussion even further and talk to some mommies who decided to get the job done a little quicker. I spoke to a few pals who had two under two to find out what that experience was like for them.

Meet my friend Sara Mann: Mommy and songstress extraordinaire. (Look out for her new record Lullabies out on iTunes.) Sara is mom to Ruby and Matilda, who are 17 months apart.

Marla: Did you plan to have to two kids under two or was #2 a happy surprise?

Sara: Ruby was planned and Matilda was an “oops,” as we affectionately like to call her.

Marla: Ha! Well she’s the cutest “oops” I’ve ever seen! What is life like with two little ones at home? I know how life-changing one child is; I hear that two is a whole different ballgame.

Sara: Life with two under two is crazy. I see parents at the mall or at a restaurant with just one kid and I want to laugh at how easy they have it. Having a toddler and a baby who can’t even crawl yet has been very challenging. Ruby sleeps through the night and Matilda still wakes up twice a night. As soon as one is napping, the other wakes up. Sometimes they wake each other up from crying.

Marla: How do you avoid having mommy guilt?

Sara: I don’t have mom guilt. They each get my attention at different times. I also have to try and balance time for myself, time for my husband and just enough time to whip up a fast dinner for everyone! So there is NO time for guilt! To be completely honest, I wouldn’t trade the insanity for anything. I love my girls and my life is exactly how I want it to be.

Marla: Whoa … you cook dinner and have two kids? I need to step up my game! I’m kidding … I make dinner as long as it comes from the crockpot.

Look who’s walking – Frances Iacuzzi

Meet my friend Carrie Lloyd – mommy and writer. Carrie is a real hero because not only does she have two under two, but at one point she had two under one! She is mommy to Dalainy, 15 months, and Adeline, 6 months.

Marla: Did you plan to have to two kids under two or was #2 a happy surprise?

Carrie: No, we definitely did not plan to have two under two (or, in our case at one point, two under one). But Adeline is certainly the happiest surprise of our lives!

Marla: I bet! Wow. You are amazing. What is life like with two little ones at home?

Carrie: Life with two under two isn’t easy! Everyone I know who’s done it before says you reap the benefits later, once they’re both mobile, because they have built in playmates. I really love when they hold each other’s hands or make each other laugh or when the older one sings to the younger one to stop her from crying.

It’s also a lot of milestones all happening one after the other with no breaks in between, it seems. We had a colicky newborn and a toddler in teething agony at the same time, so nobody was sleeping for a few weeks there. But you get through it with the help of a lot of caffeine!

Marla: Ha! I’m sure! Well you are doing an amazing job. Keep up the good work!

New wheels – Frances Iacuzzi

So mommies and daddies of PEOPLE.com I want to hear from you! Did you spread your children out or did you choose to have them closer in age? I can’t even imagine what life is like for those of you with multiples — you are probably reading this blog giggling. My hat’s off to you!

Until next time … xo,

— Marla Sokoloff

P.S. – For those of you following Elliotte’s health journey, we have a really exciting update. A chest x-ray a few weeks ago showed that everything is looking great and that her healthy lung tissue is starting to fill in where the unhealthy lung was removed. It will continue to fill in that empty space until she is about 8 years old. We don’t have to see the specialist again for another year!