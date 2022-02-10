Marla Sokoloff and Alec Puro are also parents to daughters Elliotte Anne, 10, and Olive Mae, 6

Marla Sokoloff and Husband Alec Puro Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Harper Bea: 'We Are All Obsessed'

Marla Sokoloff's third baby girl has arrived!

The Full House star, 41, and husband Alec Puro welcomed their third baby together, a daughter named Harper Bea Puro, on Sunday, Feb. 6, Sokoloff announced on Instagram Thursday. Baby Harper joins big sisters Elliotte Anne, 10, and Olive Mae, 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Welcome to the world, my sweet Harper Bea. Harper decided to make her debut a little early on 2/6/22, and to say we are all obsessed with her would be a massive understatement," the actress writes alongside a photo of her holding the newborn. "She is named after my dad Howard & Alec's grandma Bebe - her two angels. 🤍"

"Big sisters Elliotte & Olive are busy covering her with kisses, and mom & dad are buzzing on gratitude and caffeine," she continues. "Thank you for perfectly completing our family, Harper. 🎀"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PEOPLE exclusively announced Sokoloff's exciting pregnancy news back in October alongside a series of maternity photos.

"2021 gave us the surprise of our lives… baby girl coming early 2022," Sokoloff told PEOPLE. "After losing my dad at the beginning of the year, this truly feels like an extra special gift that he sent to me."

At the time, the mom of three said her two daughters were "so excited" to welcome the new addition to the family.

"They are going to be the most amazing big sisters," said Sokoloff.