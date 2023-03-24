Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan Welcome Baby No. 3, Daughter Aurelia: 'Little Blessing'

The couple is already parents to daughters August, 5, and Maxima "Max," 7

Published on March 24, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg is officially a girl dad of three!

The Meta CEO, 38, and wife Dr. Priscilla Chan welcomed their third baby together, daughter Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, the proud dad announced on Instagram Friday.

The dad of three shared sweet photos of the couple with the newborn, soaking up the first few moments with their baby girl.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," he captioned the post.

Zuckerberg and Chan, who are Co-Founders and Co-CEOs at CZI, are also parents to daughters August, 5, and Maxima "Max," 7.

Zuckerberg, and his philanthropist wife, 38, first announced their exciting baby news in September.

"Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!" he wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple on social media.

In the photo, Zuckerberg placed his hand on Chan's stomach as the pair smiled for the camera.

Zuckerberg and Chan's love story began in 2003 when they started dating after meeting in line for the bathroom at a party at Zuckerberg's Harvard University fraternity when he was a sophomore and she was a freshman.

The couple moved in together in September 2010, he wrote on Facebook at the time. Then, in May 2012, they tied the knot in a ceremony in their Palo Alto backyard — surprising their guests, who thought they were there to celebrate Chan's graduation from UCSF medical school.

The pair recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, commemorating the special milestone by recreating one of the photos they took together on their special day back in 2012.

"10 years married and half our lives together," Zuckerberg wrote alongside the recreated snap. "Here's to more adventures."

