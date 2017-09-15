"This may be the last time Priscilla lets me dress her," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg joked of his wife and their older daughter Max, 22 months

Twinning! Mark Zuckerberg Shares Cute Father-Daughter Snap from Paternity Leave: Max Is 'Starting to Take After Me'

Tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg may be the CEO of Facebook and not Apple, but his own little apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree.

The new father of two — he and wife Dr. Priscilla Chan welcomed their second daughter, August, last month — shared an adorable photo this week of himself and older daughter Maxima “Max,” 22 months, sporting coordinating ensembles while taking a stroll in what looks like the family’s backyard.

Zuckerberg, 33, is dressed in his signature casual style, wearing a dark gray T-shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers, while Max’s version includes a T-shirt and denim shorts in the same colors, paired with light blue sandals.

“I think Max is really starting to take after me since I’ve been on paternity leave,” Zuckerberg cheekily captioned the moment.

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Daughter August



The Facebook founder had a hilarious response to one user who commented asking, “She wears the same clothes every day? Takes away all the joy of dressing a girl.”

“No, but this may be the last time Priscilla lets me dress her,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Image zoom Credit: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

The proud papa has been open about his plans for taking two months off following the birth of his second child, sharing a photo of Max on his social media site and writing, “This time, I’m going to take advantage of Facebook’s option to take leave in parts,” he posted in August.

“I’ll take a month off to be with Priscilla and the girls at the beginning, and then we’ll spend the whole month of December together as well,” Zuckerberg explained, adding that he’s looking forward to “bonding with the new little one and taking Max on adventures.”

Image zoom Credit: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

Zuckerberg’s girls have given him quite the inspiration in all aspects of his life, including how he runs his company — whose new mission is “Bring the world closer together.”

“For a few months during the pregnancy we just had a lot of time to think about the world that she was going to grow up in and there are all these dreams that we had long-term,” he told People en Español in August.