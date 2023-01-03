Mark Zuckerberg Shares Sweet New Photo with Pregnant Wife Priscilla Chan — See Her Bump!

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are looking forward to welcoming their third baby girl in the new year.

On Sunday, the Meta CEO, 38, shared a new photo with Chan on Instagram as the soon-to-be mom of three showed off her baby bump in a sparkly gown.

In the sweet picture, Zuckerberg, who wore a black tuxedo for the snap, placed his hand on Chan's stomach as he looked lovingly at his wife. A second photo in Zuckerberg's carousel showed one of his daughters helping the tech mogul to close a button on his shirt.

Zuckerberg and Chan are already parents to two young daughters: August, 5, and Maxima "Max," 7.

"Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023," he captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zuckerberg, and his philanthropist wife, 37, first announced their exciting baby news in September.

"Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!" he wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple on social media.

In the photo, Zuckerberg placed his hand on Chan's stomach as the pair smiled for the camera.

Zuckerberg and Chan's love story began in 2003 when they started dating after meeting in line for the bathroom at a party at Zuckerberg's Harvard University fraternity when he was a sophomore and she was a freshman.

The couple moved in together in September 2010, he wrote on Facebook at the time. Then, in May 2012, they tied the knot in a ceremony in their Palo Alto backyard — surprising their guests, who thought they were there to celebrate Chan's graduation from UCSF medical school.

The pair recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, commemorating the special milestone by recreating one of the photos they took together on their special day back in 2012.

"10 years married and half our lives together," Zuckerberg wrote alongside the recreated snap. "Here's to more adventures."