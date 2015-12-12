Mark Zuckerberg “likes” diaper duty!

The Facebook CEO gave a glimpse into his life as a new dad with a photo on his social media platform on Friday, showing just how much he enjoys changing his 2-week-old daughter Maxima‘s diapers. Just look at that beaming smile!

“One more down, thousands to go,” Zuckerberg, 31, captioned the sweet moment.

The doting dad welcomed his first child with wife Dr. Priscilla Chan and has started his two-month paternity leave, keeping busy with not only diaper duty but also by reading to his baby girl.

He recently shared a Facebook photo of the couple reading a quantum physics children’s book to Max writing, “My next book for A Year of Books is Quantum Physics for Babies!”

Zuckerberg — who started his online book club, A Year of Books, in January — emphasized the significance of educating children from early ages.

Adding, “This is important for creating the world we all want for our children, and that’s what I’m thinking about these days. I am loving reading to Max. Next year looks like it’s going to be A Year of Children’s books!”