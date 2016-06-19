The Facebook CEO shared an adorable photo with his 6-month-old daughter

Mark Zuckerberg is about to get a lot of likes!

The Facebook CEO shared a photo on the social media site with his daughter Maxima Chan Zuckerberg to celebrate his first Father’s Day as a dad.

“Most rewarding job I’ve had,” he captioned the adorable picture of him smiling at his daughter as she lies on her back among pillows and toys. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!”

Source: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

Zuckerberg, 32, and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan welcomed Max in November 2015. She is the first child for the couple.

Along with the birth announcement, the proud new parents announced the foundation of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization with the mission to advance human potential and promote equality.

In an open letter to their daughter, the couple revealed they will contribute 99 percent of their Facebook shares — currently worth about $45 billion — during their lives to advance the cause, in addition to outlining their hopes for Max’s future.

The Facebook founder recently gushed about his wife for TIME’s 100 Most Influential People issue, where the couple appeared on the cover.

“Most days Priscilla works outside the spotlight in the hospital or the classroom. This is the first time she’s on the cover of a magazine,” he wrote in the caption along with a photo of the 2016 issue. “I’m looking forward to the world getting to know the strong, kind, compassionate person I love so much.”