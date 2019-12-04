Mark Zuckerberg Reveals His Daughters August, 2, and Max, 4, Have 'Responsibilities' at Home

Mark Zuckerberg may be worth billions, but that doesn’t mean his bank account is a free-for-all with his kids.

In an exclusive interview and home tour surrounding the four-year anniversary of their philanthropic organization the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Facebook CEO and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, opened up to CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King about how their career successes and parenting techniques overlap.

“How do you raise children when you can really give them anything, materially, to be grounded?” King asked the couple as she sat in the kitchen with them and their two daughters August, 2, and Maxima “Max,” 4, who were busy making bread while wearing adorable aprons.

“Well I think, first of all, we don’t give them everything,” said Zuckerberg, 35. “That’s an important piece, but they also just have responsibilities.”

“They have chores, they have responsibilities,” adds pediatrician and philanthropist Chan, 34. “We also take them to work. Mark and I take both of them to the office to see what we do, how we contribute.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom August and Max Chan Zuckerberg Courtesy Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

RELATED: Mark Zuckerberg Opens Up About How He Manages Screen Time for His Young Daughters

On Tuesday, Chan wished her daughter Max and CZI a happy fourth birthday, explaining in a Facebook post that the company “started with family — in a letter to Max from Mark and myself about our hopes for the future.”

“Now our CZI family has grown to employees and partners around the world who are working to eradicate disease, help more kids get the education they deserve, and reform the criminal justice system,” continued the mother of two, captioning a snapshot of herself and her husband with a newborn Max.

“We believe that the only way we’re going to build a better future for everyone is to bring together people with different viewpoints and experiences — from technologists and community leaders to policymakers, educators and researchers. It’s these unlikely partnerships that make up the CZI family, and we’re so grateful for their collaboration,” Chan concluded, directing readers to the organization’s annual letter.

Image zoom Mark Zuckerberg (L) and Dr. Priscilla Chan Courtesy Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Mark Zuckerberg Give His Best Piece of Parenting Advice

In the letter, Chan went on to say that they “wanted Max — along with children everywhere — to grown up in a better world. So, we wrote to her about our vision for the future and how we wanted to do our part.”

“We planned to tell Max, and the world, that we’d give away 99 percent of our wealth to realize that vision. But when Priscilla went into labor, we still weren’t completely finished writing,” Zuckerberg chimed in.

“There I was in active labor, and Mark has a copy of the letter that he’s trying to edit with me,” Chan continued. “I was like, ‘I’m a little busy over here!’ “

“But we got it finished and posted it on Facebook,” the tech mogul added. “And so the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was born, right along with Max.”