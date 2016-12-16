Mark Zuckerberg captured his daughter's first steps with a 360-degree video so his "friends and family can feel like they're right there" with them

Max Is Walking! See Mark Zuckerberg's Daughter Take Her First Steps - With a 360-Degree View

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fzuck%2Fvideos%2F10103341324041631%2F&show_text=0&width=560

Between watching her first election, saying her first word and celebrating her recent first birthday, Mark Zuckerberg‘s baby girl Max is hitting milestones left and right. And now, she’s walking!

“Come give me a hug? Yay!” the Facebook founder and CEO says in a video he shared on a Friday Facebook post, which features Max walking to her dad’s outstretched arms and allows viewers to scroll left and right to see the entire room.

“Yeah, that’s a three-sixty video camera. This is modern walking,” Zuckerberg, 32, quips as Max points to the lens and says, “Da?”

Image zoom Credit: Source: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

“When I was a baby and took my first steps, my mom wrote the date in a baby book. When my sister [Randi Zuckerberg]’s children took their first steps, she recorded it with photos and videos,” begins Zuckerberg’s caption on the sweet clip.

“When Max started walking, I wanted to capture the whole scene with a 360 video so our friends and family can feel like they’re right there with us.”

Image zoom Credit: Source: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

Zuckerberg’s daughter with wife Dr. Priscilla Chan joined her dad to watch the U.S. presidential-election results roll in last month — and in true proud-parent fashion, he couldn’t help sharing his reflections on the moment.

“Last night was Max’s first election. She’s got a lot of election nights ahead of her,” he captioned a Facebook photo showing himself and Max watching TV as the results rolled on.