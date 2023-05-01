Mark Zuckerberg Uses 3D Printer to Make Dresses for His Daughters: 'Yes, I Had to Learn to Sew'

Mark Zuckerberg is the ultimate girl dad.

The Meta CEO, 38, shared on Instagram Sunday that he's been "designing and 3D printing dresses" with his daughters, showing off some of his latest creations as modeled by his girls.

Zuckerberg, who shares daughters August, 5, and Maxima "Max," 7, and baby Aurelia who was born last month with wife Dr. Priscilla Chan, shared several snaps of his older daughters wearing colorful chain dresses that he created.

"I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls. A few projects from the last month... (and yes, I had to learn to sew)," he captioned the post.

In the comments, Zuckerberg noted that "someone just sent me a link to Prada's chainmail dress in their spring line," which looks similar to one of the dresses he designed.

In the comments, some of Zuckerberg's famous followers marveled over his newfound talent.

"Met Gala ready!!!" wrote Eva Chen, while DJ D-Nice added, "So cool!"

Zuckerberg and Chan, 38, welcomed their third baby together, daughter Aurelia, last month with the proud dad sharing the news on Instagram.

The dad of three shared sweet photos of the couple with the newborn, soaking up the first few moments with their baby girl.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," he captioned the post.

Zuckerberg, and his philanthropist wife, who are co-Founders and co-CEOs at CZ, first announced their exciting baby news in September.

"Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!" he wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple on social media.