Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Photos of Son Michael, 17, in His 'First Car,' a New Ford Bronco

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham have another driver in the house.

The model mom, 44, shared photos of son Michael enjoying his first car after celebrating his 17th birthday last month. He stands next to an all-black Ford Bronco in the first photo of Durham's Instagram post.

In the second, little sister Grace, 13, could be seen checking out the car, which was complete with a red gift bow on the hood, from the inside.

"First car 🫣🙏🏼🔥🎈," Durham captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with Michael, Wahlberg, 51, and Durham share daughters Grace, and Ella Rae, 19, as well as son Brendan, 14.

It's been an emotional year so far for the parents of four, who recently dropped off their oldest child, daughter Ella, at Clemson University in South Carolina in January.

Durham shared a selfie on the way home, expressing her rampant emotions at the major milestone. "On my way home from my first college drop off," she wrote. "The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫."

Earlier this week, Wahlberg shared a hilarious video on Instagram showing Grace modeling clothes from his Municipal line and promoting his Performance Inspired protein powder, all while making a few jabs at her dad.

"Municipal from head to toe," Grace said, pointing out every piece of Municipal clothing she was wearing. "The new Municipal shoes, shorts Municipal F45, the sweatshirt, hat."

She then walked over to the kitchen counter to hold up a can of Wahlberg's protein powder, showing it off to the camera. "Performance Inspired, inspire to be better. Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes."

"What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m., I gotta go to bed," she joked, making fun of her dad's schedule.