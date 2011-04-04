Spotted: Mark Wahlberg's Courtside Cutie

Mark Wahlberg gives son Michael - who turned 5 the week before - a kiss while attending the L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game Thursday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

A birthday basketball game?

The Fighter star, 39, and wife Rhea Durham are also parents to daughters Ella Rae, 7½, and Grace Margaret, 14 months, as well as son Brendan Joseph, 2½.