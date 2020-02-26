Mark Wahlberg is revealing that his recent night out at the school father-daughter dance didn’t go as planned.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Wahlberg admitted that his daughter, Grace Margaret, 10, refused to dance with him at the special event.

“Everybody has kids … you’d think that your daughter would be so thrilled that their dad is Mark Wahlberg. But they go to a father-daughter dance and she wouldn’t dance with you?” the host asked the Spenser Confidential actor.

“I didn’t get one dance,” he admitted as the audience reacted vocally in sympathy.

The father of four explained, “I told her we were gonna do the whole big circle and then I was gonna go off and she said ‘Dad if you embarrass me I will never talk to you again.’”

On the bright side, the actor, 48, continued, his daughter did spend time with him off the dance floor.

“She sat there by the edge of the stage by the DJ,” he added.

During Wahlberg’s time on the sidelines, he was quick to notice that the DJ was not picking age-appropriate song choices.

“I’m sitting there with one other dad and I’m like ‘This is not an edited version of this song.’ There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls, no good. I told the DJ, I said ‘What are you doing? I’m hearing f-bombs and this and that’ That’s not okay,” he told DeGeneres.

While he didn’t get to dance with his daughter, Wahlberg contended the two “still had a great time together.”

The host couldn’t believe anyone would turn down a dance with Wahlberg.

“That’s crazy. Has she seen Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch? Has she seen you?” she joked of the actor’s ’90s hip-hop group.

“She has,” he explained. “She said ‘If I ever see that again I won’t talk to you.’ That’s how it goes.”

Grace isn’t the only one embarrassed by her dad’s former music group.

In 2018, Wahlberg admitted his other kids — Ella Rae, 16, Michael, 13, Brendan Joseph, 11 — aren’t too keen on Marky Mark.

“I was at a football game — my son’s game — last week,” Wahlberg told Willie Geist on Sunday Today. “In the middle of the game, they start playing ‘Good Vibrations’. My wife is just cracking up laughing, but she’s looking at my son who’s basically burying his head in his helmet.”

“It’s fine for me,” he added. “I don’t want to make their life any more difficult. My past is not their burden to bear.”