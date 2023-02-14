Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham Pose with Daughter Grace and Her Horse for Valentine's Day

Mark Wahlberg enjoyed an early Valentine's Day celebration with his wife and daughter at the latter's favorite place: the stables!

The 51-year-old actor shared photos on Instagram Sunday of himself, Rhea Durham and their 13-year-old daughter, Grace Margaret, alongside a special guest: Grace's horse, Bernadette.

In the photos he shared, the stall for Grace's horse, Bernadette, was decked out with Valentine's Day decorations, including a string of pink and red hearts, a "Be Mine" sign and a set of light-up letters for each of their names: "B & G." Below Bernadette's name tag, Grace's name could be seen, too.

He captioned the post with a string of sweet emojis: "🙏❤️❤️🙏 🥳😘."

Wahlberg described his youngest as "slightly horse obsessed" in a birthday tribute to her earlier this year, noting her love for the animals and for the sport of horse riding.

Grace Wahlberg. Mark Wahlberg/Instagram

Last week, Wahlberg shared a series of photos of his daughter, proudly revealing her first-place win in an equestrian competition. "So proud of Grace and the whole team, what an amazing job," he wrote in the caption. "TEAM GRACE ❤️❤️🥳🥳."

In July 2022, the Father Stu actor joked that his daughter had picked "the most expensive sport possible" during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing," Wahlberg said of Grace as Jimmy Fallon showed a photo of her and her proud parents at an equestrian event where she won a plaque.

When Fallon, 48, asked if he tried to talk her out of it, Wahlberg replied, "No, she loves it."

"And she takes so much pride in the little stuff," he continued proudly. "She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop ... she's up before me."

The actor also shares three other kids with his model wife Durham: Ella, 19, Michael, 16, and Brendan, 14.

It's been an emotional year so far for the parents of four, who just dropped off their oldest child, daughter Ella, at Clemson University in South Carolina last month.

Durham, 44, shared a selfie on the way home, expressing her rampant emotions at the major milestone. "On my way home from my first college drop off," she wrote. "The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫."

Wahlberg joked that he has "no authority over" Ella "until she realizes she needs me financially" on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2022.

Host Kelly Ripa, whose oldest child has graduated college while her other two continue their studies, offered some advice to the actor, telling him to keep his mouth shut when it came to his daughter's college decision: "Don't say a word. Do you hear me? You don't say a word."

"That's the motto with my oldest daughter and my wife!" he replied.