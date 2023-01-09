Mark Wahlberg's Wife Says Her 'Emotions Are Running Wild' After Dropping Daughter Ella at College

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham's oldest daughter, 18-year-old Ella, is off to college, Durham revealed on Instagram Monday

Published on January 9, 2023 05:30 PM
byrheawahlberg Verified On my way home from my first college drop off. The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫
Photo: Rhea Durham/Instagram; Ella Wahlberg/Instagram

Rhea Durham is feeling all the feelings as her oldest takes a major step.

The model and wife of Mark Wahlberg shared a solemn selfie from her seat on a plane on Instagram Monday, reflecting on dropping their daughter Ella Rae, 19, off at college.

"On my way home from my first college drop off," the mom of four wrote. "The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫."

Appearing on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in August, Wahlberg, 51, opened up about parenting his four teens — which also include Grace Margaret, who turns 13 this week, and sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 16.

When host Ryan Seacrest asked Wahlberg what the teens were up to, he shared that Ella is getting ready to finish school and looking at colleges.

"My 18-year-old, now I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially," he joked. "She's doing tattoos and all this stuff but she's now really focused on academics, which is great. It took her a while to get there."

"She's going to graduate mid-year and then we're going on tour," he shared at the time. "She's picking the most random places — San Diego State, Clemson — so we're going to go to all these places."

mark Wahlberg and daughter Ella
rhea wahlberg/ instagram

The teen's Instagram indicates she's chosen South Carolina's Clemson to earn her degree.

Kelly Ripa — whose oldest has graduated college while her other two continue their studies — offered a word of advice to Wahlberg. "Don't say a word. Do you hear me? You don't say a word."

"That's the motto with my oldest daughter and my wife!" he replied.

Ripa later added, "If you think whatever school is the best place, you shut it. Because you will talk them right out of that school."

"I will take that advice because we're literally going from one school to the other," Wahlberg said.

